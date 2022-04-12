Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to announce $81.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $362.17 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $368.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.