Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Major Shareholder Buys $5,339,927.75 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.