$1.34 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,236. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

