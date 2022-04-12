Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

CAT stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

