Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.08. 34,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,086. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

