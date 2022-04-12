Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average of $216.03. The company has a market cap of $408.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

