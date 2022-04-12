Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,998,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.