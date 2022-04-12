Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Aetherium Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,965. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

