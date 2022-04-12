Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Aetherium Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,965. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.
Aetherium Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aetherium Acquisition (GMFIU)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.