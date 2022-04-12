Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,028,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 2,265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

