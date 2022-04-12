Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS SRSAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.