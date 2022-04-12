20,000 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

ZINGU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.

