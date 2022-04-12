Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 11,500 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPVIU. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,045,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVIU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

