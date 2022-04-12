Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. 1,956,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,208,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

