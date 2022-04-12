22,850 Shares in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000.

NASDAQ:SMAPU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

