52,000 Shares in Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Alpha Star Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.64.
