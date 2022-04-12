NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 568.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 568.6% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,737,877. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSNGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.