Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will announce $508.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.10 million to $512.70 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,345. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 179,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

