Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

ZEV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,366. The company has a quick ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,102,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

