Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile. Its ambitious target to generate $50 billion in revenues and $55-$60 in earnings per share by 2025 instills optimism. Enhanced digital solutions — including the Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Its acquisitions have added around $7 billion in total annualized revenues in 2021. However, stiff competition in the used-car market has generated a rising price spiral which might be risky for the firm’s prospects. Tight inventory and the ongoing chip crisis are adding to the woes. Elevated debt-levels restrict the company’s financial flexibility. Thus investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

Shares of LAD traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.75. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

