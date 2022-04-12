Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,112 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $119.04. 86,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.