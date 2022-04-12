Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $631,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,632. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.28 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.