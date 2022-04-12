Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LCAHU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 6,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

