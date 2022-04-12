Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. 114,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

