Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

SAMAU remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

