Insider Buying: Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Karl Paganin acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($96,296.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.
