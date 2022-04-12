Insider Buying: Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Karl Paganin acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($96,296.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Veris

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides cadastral, civil and construction, and engineering surveying, as well as 3D spatial services, such as lidar, 3D laser scanning, ground penetrating radar, mobile laser scanning, and hydrographic surveys.

