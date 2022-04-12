CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.20. 4,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 497,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CareMax by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 112,182 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.