Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,736. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

