Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 75,567 PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.
NASDAQ:PEPLU remained flat at $$9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.88.
