Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 75,567 PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

NASDAQ:PEPLU remained flat at $$9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

About PepperLime Health Acquisition (Get Rating)

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.