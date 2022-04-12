Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,722,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,256,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 609,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

