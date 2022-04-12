Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $459,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 376,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,897,648. The firm has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,118 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,445. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.