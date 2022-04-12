VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Down 2.9%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 6,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 746,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,800.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 169,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

