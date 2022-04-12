VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Down 2.9%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 6,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 746,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66.
In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,800.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 169,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.