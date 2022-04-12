Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 168,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 86,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$26.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

