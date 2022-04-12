NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.16

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 1251446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.72.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.25.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

