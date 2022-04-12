Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Up 7.9%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94. 67,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,570,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.
About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
