Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $5.71 on Tuesday, reaching $171.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,489,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.50. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

