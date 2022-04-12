BENQI Trading Down 26.9% This Week (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.29 or 0.07595164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.85 or 1.00231269 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

