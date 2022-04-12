SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 82,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,580,990 shares.The stock last traded at $481.18 and had previously closed at $474.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

