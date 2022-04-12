Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Expands By 1,350.0%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 57,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,535. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

