Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

PYPD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,323. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.89. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PolyPid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

