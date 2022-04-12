Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of GAN worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GAN by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of GAN by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $192.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

