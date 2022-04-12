Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.