Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. 846,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,614,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

