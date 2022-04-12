Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,396 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Bancshares worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 120.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,943. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

