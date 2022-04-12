Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,447 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

