Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Progress Software stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 155,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $22,215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

