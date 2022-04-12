Zacks: Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to post $158.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $708.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $803.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $719.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,664. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $6,849,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $5,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

