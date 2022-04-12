ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.59 and last traded at $162.59. Approximately 5,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 977,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

