Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 462,216 shares.The stock last traded at $42.31 and had previously closed at $41.93.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

