Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

CGY traded up C$1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,106. The firm has a market cap of C$779.92 million and a PE ratio of 58.30. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$51.99 and a 12 month high of C$69.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.19.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.3916192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,736,428.75.

Calian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.