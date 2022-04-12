scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 195.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ SCPH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $138.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.36. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

